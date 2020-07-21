17351 West SUNSET

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym

Live the quintessential California lifestyle in this stunning furnished ocean view condo at the highly acclaimed Rockwell at PCH. Nestled into the hillside of Sunset Blvd and just steps away from a sandy beach, this 2 bdrm 2 bath showplace boasts direct ocean views, reclaimed white oak hardwood floors, chef's kitchen, walk in pantry, walk through closet, walk in utility room and state of the art security features. Expansive custom windows and floor to ceiling glass French doors open to two private terraces, filling the home with light and fresh ocean breezes. Both bedrooms feature direct ocean views. The sumptuous master suite has its own sitting room/gym and electric shades throughout. Located in Pacific Palisades within walking distance to to the beach, restaurants, shops.