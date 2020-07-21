All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17351 West SUNSET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17351 West SUNSET
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:50 AM

17351 West SUNSET

17351 W Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17351 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
Live the quintessential California lifestyle in this stunning furnished ocean view condo at the highly acclaimed Rockwell at PCH. Nestled into the hillside of Sunset Blvd and just steps away from a sandy beach, this 2 bdrm 2 bath showplace boasts direct ocean views, reclaimed white oak hardwood floors, chef's kitchen, walk in pantry, walk through closet, walk in utility room and state of the art security features. Expansive custom windows and floor to ceiling glass French doors open to two private terraces, filling the home with light and fresh ocean breezes. Both bedrooms feature direct ocean views. The sumptuous master suite has its own sitting room/gym and electric shades throughout. Located in Pacific Palisades within walking distance to to the beach, restaurants, shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17351 West SUNSET have any available units?
17351 West SUNSET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17351 West SUNSET have?
Some of 17351 West SUNSET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17351 West SUNSET currently offering any rent specials?
17351 West SUNSET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17351 West SUNSET pet-friendly?
No, 17351 West SUNSET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17351 West SUNSET offer parking?
No, 17351 West SUNSET does not offer parking.
Does 17351 West SUNSET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17351 West SUNSET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17351 West SUNSET have a pool?
No, 17351 West SUNSET does not have a pool.
Does 17351 West SUNSET have accessible units?
No, 17351 West SUNSET does not have accessible units.
Does 17351 West SUNSET have units with dishwashers?
No, 17351 West SUNSET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fairfax
105 S Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Glendon Building
10773 Lawler Street
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College