17350 Westbury Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Awesome single family pool home in prime location of Granada Hills,which offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Hardwood flooring through out the house, Except, the foyer, bathrooms and kitchen and laundry room, which are marble and tile flooring. Huge living room and family room with double sided fire place. Sparkling pool and low maintenance back yard with fruit tree and great view. Brand new appliances including dishwasher, gas cook top. Double oven will be installed in a week. Central AC/Heat, 3 cars attached garage. Lushly land escaped front & back yard and much more to mention!