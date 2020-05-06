All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17350 Westbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17350 Westbury Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

17350 Westbury Drive

17350 Westbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17350 Westbury Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Awesome single family pool home in prime location of Granada Hills,which offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Hardwood flooring through out the house, Except, the foyer, bathrooms and kitchen and laundry room, which are marble and tile flooring. Huge living room and family room with double sided fire place. Sparkling pool and low maintenance back yard with fruit tree and great view. Brand new appliances including dishwasher, gas cook top. Double oven will be installed in a week. Central AC/Heat, 3 cars attached garage. Lushly land escaped front & back yard and much more to mention!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17350 Westbury Drive have any available units?
17350 Westbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17350 Westbury Drive have?
Some of 17350 Westbury Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17350 Westbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17350 Westbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17350 Westbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17350 Westbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17350 Westbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17350 Westbury Drive offers parking.
Does 17350 Westbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17350 Westbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17350 Westbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17350 Westbury Drive has a pool.
Does 17350 Westbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 17350 Westbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17350 Westbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17350 Westbury Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College