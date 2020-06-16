1735 Taft Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

PRIME HOLLYWOOD LOCATION!! Be dazzled by this charming and classic Two-Story Craftsman Home! Situated on a Large 8,750 lot, 4 BEDROOMS/2 BATHROOMS and boasting 3,045 Sq Ft of Living Space, this home is centrally located and walking distance to Franklin Village, Grocery stores, Cafe's, Restaurants & many eclectic shops. Lovingly restored and maintained, this gorgeous home is spacious, includes a front porch for morning coffee lounging and a backyard for more limitless entertainment. Central AC/Heating, GATED detached 2-Car Garage, incredible location on a beautiful street...

Rental availabilities range from short term up to TWO YEARS leasing!



Don't miss out!