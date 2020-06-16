All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

1735 Taft Avenue

1735 Taft Avenue · (818) 380-5100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1735 Taft Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3045 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRIME HOLLYWOOD LOCATION!! Be dazzled by this charming and classic Two-Story Craftsman Home! Situated on a Large 8,750 lot, 4 BEDROOMS/2 BATHROOMS and boasting 3,045 Sq Ft of Living Space, this home is centrally located and walking distance to Franklin Village, Grocery stores, Cafe's, Restaurants & many eclectic shops. Lovingly restored and maintained, this gorgeous home is spacious, includes a front porch for morning coffee lounging and a backyard for more limitless entertainment. Central AC/Heating, GATED detached 2-Car Garage, incredible location on a beautiful street...
Rental availabilities range from short term up to TWO YEARS leasing!

Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Taft Avenue have any available units?
1735 Taft Avenue has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 Taft Avenue have?
Some of 1735 Taft Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Taft Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Taft Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Taft Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1735 Taft Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1735 Taft Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1735 Taft Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1735 Taft Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 Taft Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Taft Avenue have a pool?
No, 1735 Taft Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Taft Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1735 Taft Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Taft Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 Taft Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
