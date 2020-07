1735 MALCOLM Avenue

Amenities

STUNNING FULLY REMODELED FRONT UNIT 2 bed/2.5 bath TOWNHOUSE Located one of the most prestigious neighborhood in WESTWOOD! Direct access to the unit from a private 2 car garage. FEELS LIKE HOME! Open Floor Plan, BRIGHT & AIRY with high ceilings and an abundance of natural sunshine. Tons of Windows and French Doors with 2 large Balcony. LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, OPENS IN TO THE NICE LARGE BALCONY. COZY FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING RM., GORGEOUS REDONE KITCHEN WITH LIMESTONE COUNTER-TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDES A REFRIGERATOR, STOVE/OVEN, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE. Washer /Dryer in Unit. DINING ROOM WITH WET BAR. HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH SITING AREA/OR OFFICE WITH THE BALCONY. Beautiful MASTER BATHROOM WITH LARGE SHOWER WITH AMAZING TILE WORK, WALK-IN CLOSET WITH BUILT-INS. PRIVATE SUN DECK perfect for entertaining. Very private!