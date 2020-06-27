1735 LUCILE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard guest suite

Your own Silver Lake get-away awaits you, with unobstructed landmark views of the Griffith Observatory, Hollywood Sign and Los Feliz Hills, you'll never want to leave. An inviting entry boasts immediate views of the hills and a sitting deck, while entering into a large open living room, accompanied by a pleasant office space or formal dining area. The main level is completed by a guest suite, elegant full bathroom and tasteful kitchen with an attached breakfast nook. Follow the stairs up to the second floor to find a bonus room currently being used as a third bedroom, long hallway filled with closet space and a large master bedroom with an en-suite master bath. Lead yourself out the front door to find a secluded, tranquil courtyard with twinkling garden lights strung above and get lost in your favorite book. Head to the back of the home and drown in endless views while sun-tanning on your large private deck.