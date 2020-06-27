All apartments in Los Angeles
1735 LUCILE Avenue
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:44 AM

1735 LUCILE Avenue

1735 Lucile Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1735 Lucile Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
guest suite
Your own Silver Lake get-away awaits you, with unobstructed landmark views of the Griffith Observatory, Hollywood Sign and Los Feliz Hills, you'll never want to leave. An inviting entry boasts immediate views of the hills and a sitting deck, while entering into a large open living room, accompanied by a pleasant office space or formal dining area. The main level is completed by a guest suite, elegant full bathroom and tasteful kitchen with an attached breakfast nook. Follow the stairs up to the second floor to find a bonus room currently being used as a third bedroom, long hallway filled with closet space and a large master bedroom with an en-suite master bath. Lead yourself out the front door to find a secluded, tranquil courtyard with twinkling garden lights strung above and get lost in your favorite book. Head to the back of the home and drown in endless views while sun-tanning on your large private deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 LUCILE Avenue have any available units?
1735 LUCILE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 LUCILE Avenue have?
Some of 1735 LUCILE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 LUCILE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1735 LUCILE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 LUCILE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1735 LUCILE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1735 LUCILE Avenue offer parking?
No, 1735 LUCILE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1735 LUCILE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 LUCILE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 LUCILE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1735 LUCILE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1735 LUCILE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1735 LUCILE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 LUCILE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1735 LUCILE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
