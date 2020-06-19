17344 Los Alimos Street

Amenities

Welcome to this charming & unique fenced home with orange tree in the front yard! It sits on the quite block of highly desirable Old Granada Hills neighborhood within the Granada Hills Charter High School District. Clean, clean! Just remodeled with : new floor through out, new plumbing, new electrical wiring, new water heater, new paint, new kitchen cabinet, new gas stove, new bathtub and tile in bathroom, new heater, new A/C in living room. Private entry way, two homes on the same lot. This is the front unit. Water is covered. Small dog is ok. Extra storage room in the back yard. Close to Shopping, restaurants and Grocery markets. Near CSUN. Easy access to freeway 118 & 405.