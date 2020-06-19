All apartments in Los Angeles
17344 Los Alimos Street
Last updated September 23 2019 at 7:13 AM

17344 Los Alimos Street

17344 Los Alimos Street · No Longer Available
Location

17344 Los Alimos Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this charming & unique fenced home with orange tree in the front yard! It sits on the quite block of highly desirable Old Granada Hills neighborhood within the Granada Hills Charter High School District. Clean, clean! Just remodeled with : new floor through out, new plumbing, new electrical wiring, new water heater, new paint, new kitchen cabinet, new gas stove, new bathtub and tile in bathroom, new heater, new A/C in living room. Private entry way, two homes on the same lot. This is the front unit. Water is covered. Small dog is ok. Extra storage room in the back yard. Close to Shopping, restaurants and Grocery markets. Near CSUN. Easy access to freeway 118 & 405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17344 Los Alimos Street have any available units?
17344 Los Alimos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17344 Los Alimos Street have?
Some of 17344 Los Alimos Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17344 Los Alimos Street currently offering any rent specials?
17344 Los Alimos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17344 Los Alimos Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17344 Los Alimos Street is pet friendly.
Does 17344 Los Alimos Street offer parking?
Yes, 17344 Los Alimos Street offers parking.
Does 17344 Los Alimos Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17344 Los Alimos Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17344 Los Alimos Street have a pool?
No, 17344 Los Alimos Street does not have a pool.
Does 17344 Los Alimos Street have accessible units?
No, 17344 Los Alimos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17344 Los Alimos Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17344 Los Alimos Street does not have units with dishwashers.
