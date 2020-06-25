1733 W 37th Place

Amenities
This beautiful home is nestled in Los Angeles’s Congress North neighborhood and it has just been remodeled from “Top-To-Bottom.” It also has a very high Walk Score® of 80 meaning that most errands can be accomplished on foot, plus it’s a short four minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the Expo/Western Station stop. Here are just a few of its many other fine features: *New front landscaping *Freshly painted exterior *A flowing 1,240 square foot floor plan that is in “Move-In-Condition” with a new two tone paint scheme, new laminate flooring, and all new light fixtures *Spacious living room with new lighted ceiling fan *The family’s cook is going to truly appreciate the new kitchen’s abundant cabinets, granite counters with back-splash, handy breakfast bar, plus the convenience of the adjoining dining area *All 3 bedrooms have new lighted ceiling fans, 2 have new carpeting while the master suite has new laminate flooring *Both bathrooms were completely remodeled with new faucets, new tubs, new shower doors, new commodes, new granite countered vanities, and new medicine cabinets *Functionally located laundry *Double pane windows will help keep your utility bills low and the interior quiet *Freshly painted storage shed *Plenty of off street parking behind the rolling security gate *Call now for all of the details and arrange your private tour.