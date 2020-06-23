All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17323 Burbank Blvd #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17323 Burbank Blvd #2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17323 Burbank Blvd #2

17323 W Burbank Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17323 W Burbank Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and Private Back House - Newly renovated Encino guesthouse with spacious loft bedroom and huge walk-in closet approx 1000 sq ft. Full kitchen with new electric stove. New floors, shower and carpet.The property is located behind the front house with a grass yard in between. There is no fence separating the properties. Great for 1 person. Unit has AC and heat is provided by electric portable Separate entrance through secure gate behind property.The washer/dryer use is shared with the front house. heaters.The neighborhood is safe and quiet. The unit is close to the 101 and 405 fwys as well as the Orange Line. There is a Trader Joe's market 3 blocks away in walking distance as well as being close to Ventura Blvd and the Encino estates on Louise Ave.Street parking only.
12 month lease. no smoking. Must have good credit. No more than 2 people. Go to back gate in alley directly behind property.
DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS OF FRONT HOUSE. .If interested PLEASE provide your phone number.

One small dog or cat may be considered. Multiple pets will not be considered.
Lysa Gresalfi
Broker #01705185
RPM SFV
We follow all fair housing laws

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4308502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17323 Burbank Blvd #2 have any available units?
17323 Burbank Blvd #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17323 Burbank Blvd #2 have?
Some of 17323 Burbank Blvd #2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17323 Burbank Blvd #2 currently offering any rent specials?
17323 Burbank Blvd #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17323 Burbank Blvd #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17323 Burbank Blvd #2 is pet friendly.
Does 17323 Burbank Blvd #2 offer parking?
No, 17323 Burbank Blvd #2 does not offer parking.
Does 17323 Burbank Blvd #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17323 Burbank Blvd #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17323 Burbank Blvd #2 have a pool?
No, 17323 Burbank Blvd #2 does not have a pool.
Does 17323 Burbank Blvd #2 have accessible units?
No, 17323 Burbank Blvd #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 17323 Burbank Blvd #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17323 Burbank Blvd #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College