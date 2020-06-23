17323 Burbank Blvd #2

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Spacious and Private Back House - Newly renovated Encino guesthouse with spacious loft bedroom and huge walk-in closet approx 1000 sq ft. Full kitchen with new electric stove. New floors, shower and carpet.The property is located behind the front house with a grass yard in between. There is no fence separating the properties. Great for 1 person. Unit has AC and heat is provided by electric portable Separate entrance through secure gate behind property.The washer/dryer use is shared with the front house. heaters.The neighborhood is safe and quiet. The unit is close to the 101 and 405 fwys as well as the Orange Line. There is a Trader Joe's market 3 blocks away in walking distance as well as being close to Ventura Blvd and the Encino estates on Louise Ave.Street parking only.

12 month lease. no smoking. Must have good credit. No more than 2 people. Go to back gate in alley directly behind property.

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS OF FRONT HOUSE. .If interested PLEASE provide your phone number.



One small dog or cat may be considered. Multiple pets will not be considered.

