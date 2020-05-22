All apartments in Los Angeles
1732 WESTERLY Terrace

1732 Westerly Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1732 Westerly Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Built in 2016 & ideally located in prime Silver Lake, this light-filled home showcases a mid-century modern aesthetic w clean lines & walls of glass framing expansive hillside views. The perfect home for those who want to enjoy top tier amenities & designer finishes while experiencing an indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Kitchen feat a Bertazzoni range & kitchen aid appl. Master ste feat a priv balcony & Fantini double headed rain shower. Living rm doubles as a screening rm w surround sound & feat Fleetwood sliding doors leading to the brand new deck & garden oasis w water feature, fire pjt, & string lights. Electric blackout shades & white oak floors throughout. Sonos speakers in every rm and surround sound in media room. Features 2 parking spaces, dual zoned Nest HVAC and Ring doorbell/ camera system. Around the corner from popular restaurants, the reservoir & dog park. Fully furnished including linens w interiors designed by Rosa Beltran. No showings until Sunday, July 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 WESTERLY Terrace have any available units?
1732 WESTERLY Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 WESTERLY Terrace have?
Some of 1732 WESTERLY Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 WESTERLY Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1732 WESTERLY Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 WESTERLY Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1732 WESTERLY Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1732 WESTERLY Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1732 WESTERLY Terrace offers parking.
Does 1732 WESTERLY Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1732 WESTERLY Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 WESTERLY Terrace have a pool?
No, 1732 WESTERLY Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1732 WESTERLY Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1732 WESTERLY Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 WESTERLY Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 WESTERLY Terrace has units with dishwashers.
