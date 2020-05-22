1732 WESTERLY Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Built in 2016 & ideally located in prime Silver Lake, this light-filled home showcases a mid-century modern aesthetic w clean lines & walls of glass framing expansive hillside views. The perfect home for those who want to enjoy top tier amenities & designer finishes while experiencing an indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Kitchen feat a Bertazzoni range & kitchen aid appl. Master ste feat a priv balcony & Fantini double headed rain shower. Living rm doubles as a screening rm w surround sound & feat Fleetwood sliding doors leading to the brand new deck & garden oasis w water feature, fire pjt, & string lights. Electric blackout shades & white oak floors throughout. Sonos speakers in every rm and surround sound in media room. Features 2 parking spaces, dual zoned Nest HVAC and Ring doorbell/ camera system. Around the corner from popular restaurants, the reservoir & dog park. Fully furnished including linens w interiors designed by Rosa Beltran. No showings until Sunday, July 15th.