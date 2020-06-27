1732 South CARMELINA Avenue

Amenities

Light & bright PRIVATE guest house that includes ALL EXPENSES & UTILITIES PAID FOR BY THE LANDLORD. This private & very LARGE 1 bedroom includes an open floor plan, over sized master closet & a sliding door leading out to a large patio w/ a custom glass skylight. WASHER & DRYER is INCLUDED and paid for by the landlord. Awesome West L.A. location with easy access to freeways, Santa Monica, Venice, Playa Vista, Downtown LA & Metro Rail. ALL utilities: gas, electric, hot water, cold water, trash, and sewage are included as part of the rent.