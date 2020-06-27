All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

1732 South CARMELINA Avenue

1732 South Carmelina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1732 South Carmelina Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Light & bright PRIVATE guest house that includes ALL EXPENSES & UTILITIES PAID FOR BY THE LANDLORD. This private & very LARGE 1 bedroom includes an open floor plan, over sized master closet & a sliding door leading out to a large patio w/ a custom glass skylight. WASHER & DRYER is INCLUDED and paid for by the landlord. Awesome West L.A. location with easy access to freeways, Santa Monica, Venice, Playa Vista, Downtown LA & Metro Rail. ALL utilities: gas, electric, hot water, cold water, trash, and sewage are included as part of the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 South CARMELINA Avenue have any available units?
1732 South CARMELINA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 South CARMELINA Avenue have?
Some of 1732 South CARMELINA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 South CARMELINA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1732 South CARMELINA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 South CARMELINA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1732 South CARMELINA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1732 South CARMELINA Avenue offer parking?
No, 1732 South CARMELINA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1732 South CARMELINA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1732 South CARMELINA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 South CARMELINA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1732 South CARMELINA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1732 South CARMELINA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1732 South CARMELINA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 South CARMELINA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1732 South CARMELINA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

