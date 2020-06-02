All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1/2
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 PM

1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1/2

1732 North Mariposa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1732 North Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
1920\'S SUNLIT MEDITERRANEAN UPPER UNIT GARAGE PARKING LAUNDRY ALL APPLIANCES **Unit is tenant occupied. Please do NOT disturb tenants. Contact me to set up a showing** This is a fantastic location! A 5-minute drive to the Franklin Village strip - with Upright Citizens Theatre, La Poubelle Bistro, The Oaks Gourmet, Bourgeois Pig and more! And 5 minutes in the opposite direction, is Vermont Street with local favorites like Fred 62, The Vintage Los Feliz Movie Theater, Figaro, and more! Killer views of the Griffith Observatory make this tree-lined street even more desirable! Located in a lovely 4-plex, you have your very own private stairwell (would make a cool art gallery!) leading to the entrance of your home. Once inside, you\'ll be pleased with the abundance of natural light that reaches all throughout the spacious 1200 sq foot unit. Beautiful renovations and refinishes have been done all throughout the home. There is a formal dining room and living area with all new windows and an a/c unit. The kitchen is brand new, with all new tile floors and fixtures and of course, it comes with all appliances: Ice maker fridge, microwave, a vintage Wedgewood stove, and a dishwasher! 1920?s charm is found all throughout this elegant home with arched entryways, high ceilings, built-in bookshelves, crystal-style doorknobs, real wood floors and penny tile flooring in the bathroom. The bedrooms sit on opposites of the home, each with 2 separate closets. The back room is slightly larger with its own a/c unit and the front room has a built-in dresser, ceiling fan and a bay window facing west--sunset gazing anyone? (this bedroom would even make an excellent office space!) Additionally, there is a laundry room with washer and dryer and private entrance/exit to your own private 1 car garage! Storage is plentiful and the charm is abundant! Get your applications ready! Available for EOM move-in One Year Lease One Months rent security deposit Additional deposit for pet: $300/cat, $500/dog First months rent plus all applicable deposits are due at lease signing within 48 hours of approval Water, gardener paid for by owner Tenant pay ALL remaining utilities No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1/2 have any available units?
1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1/2 have?
Some of 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1/2 offers parking.
Does 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1/2 have a pool?
No, 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1/2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College