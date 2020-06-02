1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1/2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

1920\'S SUNLIT MEDITERRANEAN UPPER UNIT GARAGE PARKING LAUNDRY ALL APPLIANCES **Unit is tenant occupied. Please do NOT disturb tenants. Contact me to set up a showing** This is a fantastic location! A 5-minute drive to the Franklin Village strip - with Upright Citizens Theatre, La Poubelle Bistro, The Oaks Gourmet, Bourgeois Pig and more! And 5 minutes in the opposite direction, is Vermont Street with local favorites like Fred 62, The Vintage Los Feliz Movie Theater, Figaro, and more! Killer views of the Griffith Observatory make this tree-lined street even more desirable! Located in a lovely 4-plex, you have your very own private stairwell (would make a cool art gallery!) leading to the entrance of your home. Once inside, you\'ll be pleased with the abundance of natural light that reaches all throughout the spacious 1200 sq foot unit. Beautiful renovations and refinishes have been done all throughout the home. There is a formal dining room and living area with all new windows and an a/c unit. The kitchen is brand new, with all new tile floors and fixtures and of course, it comes with all appliances: Ice maker fridge, microwave, a vintage Wedgewood stove, and a dishwasher! 1920?s charm is found all throughout this elegant home with arched entryways, high ceilings, built-in bookshelves, crystal-style doorknobs, real wood floors and penny tile flooring in the bathroom. The bedrooms sit on opposites of the home, each with 2 separate closets. The back room is slightly larger with its own a/c unit and the front room has a built-in dresser, ceiling fan and a bay window facing west--sunset gazing anyone? (this bedroom would even make an excellent office space!) Additionally, there is a laundry room with washer and dryer and private entrance/exit to your own private 1 car garage! Storage is plentiful and the charm is abundant! Get your applications ready! Available for EOM move-in One Year Lease One Months rent security deposit Additional deposit for pet: $300/cat, $500/dog First months rent plus all applicable deposits are due at lease signing within 48 hours of approval Water, gardener paid for by owner Tenant pay ALL remaining utilities No Smoking