Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE

1732 North Mariposa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1732 North Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Los Feliz

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
STUNNING AND SPACIOUS 1920\'S LOWER UNIT | GARAGE PARKING | LAUNDRY IN UNIT | ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED!
This is a fantastic location! A quick drive or walk to the Franklin Village strip - with Upright Citizens Theatre, La Poubelle Bistro, The Oaks Gourmet, Bourgeois Pig and more all within walking distance or a quick drive! And 5 minutes in the opposite direction, is Vermont Street and Hillhurst with local favorites like Fred 62, The Vintage Los Feliz Movie Theater, Figaro, and more!
Killer views of the Griffith Observatory make this centrally located apartment even more ideal! Located in a 4 plex, you will love the classic and welcoming energy of this tight-knit building. The kitchen is updated, with newer tile floors and comes fully equipped with all the necessary items it takes to make a healthy gourmet meal...which let\'s be honest, is usually just Avocado toast. A fridge, microwave, stove, and a dishwasher are all yours!
And while we love an updated apartment, we also love some charm! You get both in this 1920s Mediterranean dream unit! Arched entryways, high ceilings, built-in bookshelves, crystal-style doorknobs, real wood floors, penny tile flooring and a special alcove making for the perfect office space, makes this unit THE ONE! You know, THE ONE to finally hone your inner Justina Blakeney, Liz Kamarul or Kelly Wearstler.
The large bedroom sits in the back of the home, providing tons of privacy and quietness. Closet space is plentiful with 2 separate closets - one for shoes and one for clothes? Or just one for winter clothes and one for summer clothes? One for fancy, one for casual? Idk, you have two closets, organize it how you please, just make sure whatever you fill them with, it sparks joy.
Laundry is a breeze when you have your own separate laundry room with a full-size side by side washer and dryer. The laundry room also has a back door, giving you the private entrance/exit to your own private 1 car garage!
The units in this building rarely come up and they rarely last long, get your applications ready!

Available now!
One Year Lease
One Months rent security deposit
Additional deposit for pet: $300/cat, $500/dog
First months rent plus all applicable deposits are due at lease signing.
Water, gardener paid for by owner
Tenant pay ALL remaining utilities
No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE have any available units?
1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE have?
Some of 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE offers parking.
Does 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE have a pool?
No, 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE have accessible units?
No, 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE has units with dishwashers.

