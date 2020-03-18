1732 N. MARIPOSA AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

STUNNING AND SPACIOUS 1920\'S LOWER UNIT | GARAGE PARKING | LAUNDRY IN UNIT | ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED!

This is a fantastic location! A quick drive or walk to the Franklin Village strip - with Upright Citizens Theatre, La Poubelle Bistro, The Oaks Gourmet, Bourgeois Pig and more all within walking distance or a quick drive! And 5 minutes in the opposite direction, is Vermont Street and Hillhurst with local favorites like Fred 62, The Vintage Los Feliz Movie Theater, Figaro, and more!

Killer views of the Griffith Observatory make this centrally located apartment even more ideal! Located in a 4 plex, you will love the classic and welcoming energy of this tight-knit building. The kitchen is updated, with newer tile floors and comes fully equipped with all the necessary items it takes to make a healthy gourmet meal...which let\'s be honest, is usually just Avocado toast. A fridge, microwave, stove, and a dishwasher are all yours!

And while we love an updated apartment, we also love some charm! You get both in this 1920s Mediterranean dream unit! Arched entryways, high ceilings, built-in bookshelves, crystal-style doorknobs, real wood floors, penny tile flooring and a special alcove making for the perfect office space, makes this unit THE ONE! You know, THE ONE to finally hone your inner Justina Blakeney, Liz Kamarul or Kelly Wearstler.

The large bedroom sits in the back of the home, providing tons of privacy and quietness. Closet space is plentiful with 2 separate closets - one for shoes and one for clothes? Or just one for winter clothes and one for summer clothes? One for fancy, one for casual? Idk, you have two closets, organize it how you please, just make sure whatever you fill them with, it sparks joy.

Laundry is a breeze when you have your own separate laundry room with a full-size side by side washer and dryer. The laundry room also has a back door, giving you the private entrance/exit to your own private 1 car garage!

The units in this building rarely come up and they rarely last long, get your applications ready!



Available now!

One Year Lease

One Months rent security deposit

Additional deposit for pet: $300/cat, $500/dog

First months rent plus all applicable deposits are due at lease signing.

Water, gardener paid for by owner

Tenant pay ALL remaining utilities

No Smoking