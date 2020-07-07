All apartments in Los Angeles
17308 Los Alimos
Last updated November 24 2019 at 6:45 PM

17308 Los Alimos

17308 Los Alimos Street · No Longer Available
Location

17308 Los Alimos Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Contact Adrienne McCune 818.439-1650. Adorable, affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage in old Granada Hills is situated behind a charming ranch style home. Lots of privacy and offers its own green lawn and orange tree! This one bedroom, 1 bath cottage has recently been redone and has newer A/C. A very spacious living room and bedroom, light and bright, kitchen opens to dining area and you have your own space for stack washer and dryer! Private storage area as well! Rare find so hurry on this one for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17308 Los Alimos have any available units?
17308 Los Alimos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 17308 Los Alimos currently offering any rent specials?
17308 Los Alimos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17308 Los Alimos pet-friendly?
No, 17308 Los Alimos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17308 Los Alimos offer parking?
No, 17308 Los Alimos does not offer parking.
Does 17308 Los Alimos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17308 Los Alimos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17308 Los Alimos have a pool?
No, 17308 Los Alimos does not have a pool.
Does 17308 Los Alimos have accessible units?
No, 17308 Los Alimos does not have accessible units.
Does 17308 Los Alimos have units with dishwashers?
No, 17308 Los Alimos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17308 Los Alimos have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17308 Los Alimos has units with air conditioning.

