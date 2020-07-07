17308 Los Alimos

Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities

Contact Adrienne McCune 818.439-1650. Adorable, affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage in old Granada Hills is situated behind a charming ranch style home. Lots of privacy and offers its own green lawn and orange tree! This one bedroom, 1 bath cottage has recently been redone and has newer A/C. A very spacious living room and bedroom, light and bright, kitchen opens to dining area and you have your own space for stack washer and dryer! Private storage area as well! Rare find so hurry on this one for a private showing.