All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17306 Haynes Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
17306 Haynes Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:06 AM
17306 Haynes Street
17306 Haynes Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
17306 Haynes Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
for a private showing contact shahe seuylemezian 818-414-1728
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17306 Haynes Street have any available units?
17306 Haynes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 17306 Haynes Street currently offering any rent specials?
17306 Haynes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17306 Haynes Street pet-friendly?
No, 17306 Haynes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 17306 Haynes Street offer parking?
Yes, 17306 Haynes Street offers parking.
Does 17306 Haynes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17306 Haynes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17306 Haynes Street have a pool?
No, 17306 Haynes Street does not have a pool.
Does 17306 Haynes Street have accessible units?
No, 17306 Haynes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17306 Haynes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17306 Haynes Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17306 Haynes Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17306 Haynes Street does not have units with air conditioning.
