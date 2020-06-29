1728 WASHINGTON Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Venice living in a perfect location; moments to Abbott Kinney and just blocks to the beach, this home is near it all. Explore easily by beach cruiser, then retreat back to a modernized home offering tranquility and charm. This updated 2-home compound with off-street parking couples fantastic outdoor space with abundant living space. The front house is a 2 bed/1 bath open concept across a gorgeous living room and dining area into a stylish kitchen.Master has been expanded and outfitted with new glass all around. Both master and kitchen open to a large deck leading down to a relaxing patio and backyard. With fire-pit, privacy fencing, and lush landscaping - including verdant producing avocado, fig, and citrus trees, the backyard is a great space to spend hours entertaining or just soaking it in. The back house is 1 bed/1 bath plus office with built-in shelving and new HVAC. Ring cameras and doorbell, digital combo lock and more all provided for secure and smart living.