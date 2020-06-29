All apartments in Los Angeles
1728 WASHINGTON Way
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1728 WASHINGTON Way

1728 Washington Way · No Longer Available
Location

1728 Washington Way, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Venice living in a perfect location; moments to Abbott Kinney and just blocks to the beach, this home is near it all. Explore easily by beach cruiser, then retreat back to a modernized home offering tranquility and charm. This updated 2-home compound with off-street parking couples fantastic outdoor space with abundant living space. The front house is a 2 bed/1 bath open concept across a gorgeous living room and dining area into a stylish kitchen.Master has been expanded and outfitted with new glass all around. Both master and kitchen open to a large deck leading down to a relaxing patio and backyard. With fire-pit, privacy fencing, and lush landscaping - including verdant producing avocado, fig, and citrus trees, the backyard is a great space to spend hours entertaining or just soaking it in. The back house is 1 bed/1 bath plus office with built-in shelving and new HVAC. Ring cameras and doorbell, digital combo lock and more all provided for secure and smart living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 WASHINGTON Way have any available units?
1728 WASHINGTON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 WASHINGTON Way have?
Some of 1728 WASHINGTON Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 WASHINGTON Way currently offering any rent specials?
1728 WASHINGTON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 WASHINGTON Way pet-friendly?
No, 1728 WASHINGTON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1728 WASHINGTON Way offer parking?
Yes, 1728 WASHINGTON Way offers parking.
Does 1728 WASHINGTON Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1728 WASHINGTON Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 WASHINGTON Way have a pool?
No, 1728 WASHINGTON Way does not have a pool.
Does 1728 WASHINGTON Way have accessible units?
No, 1728 WASHINGTON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 WASHINGTON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 WASHINGTON Way has units with dishwashers.

