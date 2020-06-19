1727 N Alexandria Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AMAZING 1BD 1BA UPPER HOLLYWOOD/LOS FELIZ APT - Property Id: 259289



Original hardwood flooring, high ceilings, wood molding, built-in bookcases and hutch, French windows and doors, ceiling fans, 2 window air conditioners, 2 walk-in closets, lots of kitchen cupboards, stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer/dryer and a 1 car enclosed garage.



We allow pets on a pet by pet basis with a separate security deposit.



The building is located near medical facilities, near Griffith Park and major grocery stores, 5 minutes to Silver Lake, close to restaurants in Los Feliz, 15 minutes to Glendale, 20 minutes to downtown Los Angeles, near the 101 Freeway and 1/2 block to public transportation.



During this time we know that there is concern in going out and looking for apartments. Our apartments are clean, fresh and well maintained. Rest assured that we will do every thing in our power to be respectful and protective of not only you but of our well being. Crazy time for all of us.



Rent is $2450.00 with a $2450.00 deposit.



Please call Jake (323) 633-9134.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259289

