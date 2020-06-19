All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1727 N Alexandria Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1727 N Alexandria Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1727 N Alexandria Ave

1727 North Alexandria Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1727 North Alexandria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AMAZING 1BD 1BA UPPER HOLLYWOOD/LOS FELIZ APT - Property Id: 259289

Original hardwood flooring, high ceilings, wood molding, built-in bookcases and hutch, French windows and doors, ceiling fans, 2 window air conditioners, 2 walk-in closets, lots of kitchen cupboards, stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer/dryer and a 1 car enclosed garage.

We allow pets on a pet by pet basis with a separate security deposit.

The building is located near medical facilities, near Griffith Park and major grocery stores, 5 minutes to Silver Lake, close to restaurants in Los Feliz, 15 minutes to Glendale, 20 minutes to downtown Los Angeles, near the 101 Freeway and 1/2 block to public transportation.

During this time we know that there is concern in going out and looking for apartments. Our apartments are clean, fresh and well maintained. Rest assured that we will do every thing in our power to be respectful and protective of not only you but of our well being. Crazy time for all of us.

Rent is $2450.00 with a $2450.00 deposit.

Please call Jake (323) 633-9134.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259289
Property Id 259289

(RLNE5696496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 N Alexandria Ave have any available units?
1727 N Alexandria Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 N Alexandria Ave have?
Some of 1727 N Alexandria Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 N Alexandria Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1727 N Alexandria Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 N Alexandria Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 N Alexandria Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1727 N Alexandria Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1727 N Alexandria Ave does offer parking.
Does 1727 N Alexandria Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1727 N Alexandria Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 N Alexandria Ave have a pool?
No, 1727 N Alexandria Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1727 N Alexandria Ave have accessible units?
No, 1727 N Alexandria Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 N Alexandria Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 N Alexandria Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College