17221 Chatsworth Street

Great Tri-level, End unit townhome in a small gated community in Granada Hills! Bright and open floor plan! 2 Master bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths, fireplace in living room, dining area, two balconies, extra storage in garage, 2 car attached garage! There is an additional room attached to garage that can be used as office or storage. What more could you ask for? Easy access to freeways and close to Granada Hills Carter High school (rated as one of the best!) Stop by and make it yours today.