Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:38 AM

1721 254th St

1721 254th St · No Longer Available
Location

1721 254th St, Los Angeles, CA 90717
Harbor City

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 bath house. This is a back house of a duplex. Home has many recent upgrades including reset lighting, wood/laminate flooring and tile flooring, new roof, central heating, Mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hook-ups, updated kitchen with stone counter-tops, stainless sink and hood, unit includes a stove and More!

Tenant pays Electric, Gas and Trash. No Pets and No Smoking allowed. Unit includes a private 2 car garage.

For more information or appointment to view, please call our office Monday - Friday 11 am to 5 pm, or text 310-216-8425.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 254th St have any available units?
1721 254th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 254th St have?
Some of 1721 254th St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 254th St currently offering any rent specials?
1721 254th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 254th St pet-friendly?
No, 1721 254th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1721 254th St offer parking?
Yes, 1721 254th St offers parking.
Does 1721 254th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 254th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 254th St have a pool?
No, 1721 254th St does not have a pool.
Does 1721 254th St have accessible units?
No, 1721 254th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 254th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 254th St does not have units with dishwashers.
