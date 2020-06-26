1721 254th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom 1 bath house. This is a back house of a duplex. Home has many recent upgrades including reset lighting, wood/laminate flooring and tile flooring, new roof, central heating, Mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hook-ups, updated kitchen with stone counter-tops, stainless sink and hood, unit includes a stove and More!



Tenant pays Electric, Gas and Trash. No Pets and No Smoking allowed. Unit includes a private 2 car garage.



For more information or appointment to view, please call our office Monday - Friday 11 am to 5 pm, or text 310-216-8425.