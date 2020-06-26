1719 West 79TH Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated gym fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

You're going to love the beautiful hardwood floors that run throughout this Spanish style home! It's been recently remodeled yet it still has tons of original style and charm. There 3 bedrooms and 3 baths so there is plenty of options for guest rooms, a gym space or an office. Another great feature of this home is the spacious master bedroom with an en suite bathroom which has lots of natural light. The kitchen offers plenty of storage and a quaint breakfast nook. The open living room will be perfect for entertaining and gathering around the fireplace. The backyard is perfect for relaxing, barbecuing or simply enjoying the sun shine! The one car garage can be used as extra storage or workshop. Come check it out!