1719 West 79TH Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1719 West 79TH Street

1719 West 79th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1719 West 79th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
You're going to love the beautiful hardwood floors that run throughout this Spanish style home! It's been recently remodeled yet it still has tons of original style and charm. There 3 bedrooms and 3 baths so there is plenty of options for guest rooms, a gym space or an office. Another great feature of this home is the spacious master bedroom with an en suite bathroom which has lots of natural light. The kitchen offers plenty of storage and a quaint breakfast nook. The open living room will be perfect for entertaining and gathering around the fireplace. The backyard is perfect for relaxing, barbecuing or simply enjoying the sun shine! The one car garage can be used as extra storage or workshop. Come check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 West 79TH Street have any available units?
1719 West 79TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 West 79TH Street have?
Some of 1719 West 79TH Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 West 79TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1719 West 79TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 West 79TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1719 West 79TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1719 West 79TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1719 West 79TH Street offers parking.
Does 1719 West 79TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 West 79TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 West 79TH Street have a pool?
No, 1719 West 79TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1719 West 79TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1719 West 79TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 West 79TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 West 79TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.

