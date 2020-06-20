1717 FERRARI Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, on over 1/2 acre of serenity, sits this recently refreshed four-bedroom + den, three-bathroom home. A grand living room, with soaring vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace, leads to French doors that open onto a spectacular backyard with a divine pool and spa area encompassed by incredible canyon and city lights views. Private and gated, with high ceilings, an abundance of light, a master bedroom suite with fireplace, private balcony and newly-tiled bathroom and an eat-in kitchen makes this the perfect tranquil hideaway. Located within the highly acclaimed Warner School District.