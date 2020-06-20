All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

1717 FERRARI Drive

1717 Ferrari Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Ferrari Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, on over 1/2 acre of serenity, sits this recently refreshed four-bedroom + den, three-bathroom home. A grand living room, with soaring vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace, leads to French doors that open onto a spectacular backyard with a divine pool and spa area encompassed by incredible canyon and city lights views. Private and gated, with high ceilings, an abundance of light, a master bedroom suite with fireplace, private balcony and newly-tiled bathroom and an eat-in kitchen makes this the perfect tranquil hideaway. Located within the highly acclaimed Warner School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 FERRARI Drive have any available units?
1717 FERRARI Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 FERRARI Drive have?
Some of 1717 FERRARI Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 FERRARI Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1717 FERRARI Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 FERRARI Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1717 FERRARI Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1717 FERRARI Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1717 FERRARI Drive offers parking.
Does 1717 FERRARI Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 FERRARI Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 FERRARI Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1717 FERRARI Drive has a pool.
Does 1717 FERRARI Drive have accessible units?
No, 1717 FERRARI Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 FERRARI Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 FERRARI Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
