17151 Roscoe Blvd, Unit 18

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Welcome to Balboa Village, Gated Community!! This property is a 2 story condo, 2 bed, 1.5 bath almost 1100 sqft. This property has brand new laminate flooring through out the house. The kitchen is updated with all new appliances. One of the few condo's that comes with a brand new washer dryer included in the unit. You do not have to wait in line to do your laundry. Central A/c and heating system wired up with the Nest thermostat. Both bedrooms have nice big walk in closets. The property has 2 car parking - Tandem Carport. A lot of storage space through out the unit. Large patio area where you can entertain guest and have a BBQ.

The community has 2 pools and spa. It includes Recreation room as well. Water and trash is included in the rent. Property is centrally located to shopping malls, freeways and schools.