Last updated January 25 2020 at 6:30 PM

17151 Roscoe Blvd, Unit 18

17151 Roscoe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

17151 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome to Balboa Village, Gated Community!! This property is a 2 story condo, 2 bed, 1.5 bath almost 1100 sqft. This property has brand new laminate flooring through out the house. The kitchen is updated with all new appliances. One of the few condo's that comes with a brand new washer dryer included in the unit. You do not have to wait in line to do your laundry. Central A/c and heating system wired up with the Nest thermostat. Both bedrooms have nice big walk in closets. The property has 2 car parking - Tandem Carport. A lot of storage space through out the unit. Large patio area where you can entertain guest and have a BBQ.
The community has 2 pools and spa. It includes Recreation room as well. Water and trash is included in the rent. Property is centrally located to shopping malls, freeways and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17151 Roscoe Blvd, Unit 18 have any available units?
17151 Roscoe Blvd, Unit 18 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17151 Roscoe Blvd, Unit 18 have?
Some of 17151 Roscoe Blvd, Unit 18's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17151 Roscoe Blvd, Unit 18 currently offering any rent specials?
17151 Roscoe Blvd, Unit 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17151 Roscoe Blvd, Unit 18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17151 Roscoe Blvd, Unit 18 is pet friendly.
Does 17151 Roscoe Blvd, Unit 18 offer parking?
Yes, 17151 Roscoe Blvd, Unit 18 offers parking.
Does 17151 Roscoe Blvd, Unit 18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17151 Roscoe Blvd, Unit 18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17151 Roscoe Blvd, Unit 18 have a pool?
Yes, 17151 Roscoe Blvd, Unit 18 has a pool.
Does 17151 Roscoe Blvd, Unit 18 have accessible units?
No, 17151 Roscoe Blvd, Unit 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 17151 Roscoe Blvd, Unit 18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17151 Roscoe Blvd, Unit 18 has units with dishwashers.

