All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17115 ADLON Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17115 ADLON Road
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:16 PM

17115 ADLON Road

17115 Adlon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17115 Adlon Road, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Sprawling single story ranch style, 5-bedroom, 5 bath home with views. Situated amongst multimillion-dollar homes, this SFR has been recently renovated and updated throughout. Nearly 4300 sq ft with voluminous ceilings, natural light fills every room. Massive kitchen-Great Room with stunning views of the SFV floor and surrounding mountains, envelop the recently updated pool, decking, and glass railings which invite both daytime and northern sunsets. The huge master bedroom boasts his and her generous size bathrooms with dual walk-in closets. Reminiscent of an island paradise, wake up to explosive valley views as you greet the day. There are an additional 4 bedrooms, recently updated bathrooms and oversized laundry room complete this offering. Located within the award-winning Lanai school district, the location provides easy Westside access in addition to award winning & convenient Ventura Boulevard shopping, dining, and movie theaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17115 ADLON Road have any available units?
17115 ADLON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17115 ADLON Road have?
Some of 17115 ADLON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17115 ADLON Road currently offering any rent specials?
17115 ADLON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17115 ADLON Road pet-friendly?
No, 17115 ADLON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17115 ADLON Road offer parking?
Yes, 17115 ADLON Road offers parking.
Does 17115 ADLON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17115 ADLON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17115 ADLON Road have a pool?
Yes, 17115 ADLON Road has a pool.
Does 17115 ADLON Road have accessible units?
No, 17115 ADLON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17115 ADLON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17115 ADLON Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College