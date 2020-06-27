17115 ADLON Road

Amenities

Sprawling single story ranch style, 5-bedroom, 5 bath home with views. Situated amongst multimillion-dollar homes, this SFR has been recently renovated and updated throughout. Nearly 4300 sq ft with voluminous ceilings, natural light fills every room. Massive kitchen-Great Room with stunning views of the SFV floor and surrounding mountains, envelop the recently updated pool, decking, and glass railings which invite both daytime and northern sunsets. The huge master bedroom boasts his and her generous size bathrooms with dual walk-in closets. Reminiscent of an island paradise, wake up to explosive valley views as you greet the day. There are an additional 4 bedrooms, recently updated bathrooms and oversized laundry room complete this offering. Located within the award-winning Lanai school district, the location provides easy Westside access in addition to award winning & convenient Ventura Boulevard shopping, dining, and movie theaters.