Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

17088 Escalon Drive

17088 Escalon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17088 Escalon Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Welcome to the perfect Mid-Century Modern home tucked away in the Encino Hills. The best value South of Ventura Blvd! The grand entry offers vaulted ceilings, contemporary staircase, and dramatic fireplace upon entering. This home has the perfect separation of living. All three bedrooms are located on the second floor. The first floor boasts a large living room, formal dining room, kitchen, and kitchen dinning area. The kitchen has been updated with newer cabinets, granite countertops, and newer appliances. The home has new floors throughout, recessed lighting, and separate laundry room area. If you enjoy summer sunsets this West facing property has been a witness to many! The location of this home is one of its best selling points. It is located on a quiet street of the Encino Hills over looking the valley. Morning commutes are made easy by having close proximity to major freeways entrances that allow easy access to the Westside and Valley commutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17088 Escalon Drive have any available units?
17088 Escalon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17088 Escalon Drive have?
Some of 17088 Escalon Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17088 Escalon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17088 Escalon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17088 Escalon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17088 Escalon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17088 Escalon Drive offer parking?
No, 17088 Escalon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17088 Escalon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17088 Escalon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17088 Escalon Drive have a pool?
No, 17088 Escalon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17088 Escalon Drive have accessible units?
No, 17088 Escalon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17088 Escalon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17088 Escalon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

