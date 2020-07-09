17088 Escalon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome to the perfect Mid-Century Modern home tucked away in the Encino Hills. The best value South of Ventura Blvd! The grand entry offers vaulted ceilings, contemporary staircase, and dramatic fireplace upon entering. This home has the perfect separation of living. All three bedrooms are located on the second floor. The first floor boasts a large living room, formal dining room, kitchen, and kitchen dinning area. The kitchen has been updated with newer cabinets, granite countertops, and newer appliances. The home has new floors throughout, recessed lighting, and separate laundry room area. If you enjoy summer sunsets this West facing property has been a witness to many! The location of this home is one of its best selling points. It is located on a quiet street of the Encino Hills over looking the valley. Morning commutes are made easy by having close proximity to major freeways entrances that allow easy access to the Westside and Valley commutes.