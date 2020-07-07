17072 Chatsworth St #D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

***MORE PHOTOS AND A 3-D TOUR COMING SOON!***



Welcome to your fully renovated dream home! This 2 bedroom 1 bath upper unit is situated in the back of the 4-plex apartment feels more like a single family oasis. It has brand new everything. And I mean everything! No detail was skipped with this renovation. New Hardwoods, LED recessed lighting throughout, crown molding, central AC/heat, and a stunning Whirlpool 4 burner gas range are just a few of the fabulous upgrades done to your brand new apartment.



The first thing you are sure to notice is how bright the space is. Windows galore! You will instantly feel serenity and joy. The kitchen, which is open to the large living space, will make you dazzle. With bright quartz countertops, and never used stainless appliances, you?ll be sure to cook up some amazing and memorable dinners. The range hood alone is a piece of art! You will be the envy of all of your friends.

To the left are two bedrooms with great light and plenty of closet space for your fabulous wardrobe. Because remember, you are living in luxury. The bathroom is fit for royalty. New shower tiles sparkle and the tub is perfect for soaking away the day. The gorgeous vanity and stunning floor tile will make you feel like you live at a day spa. You deserve it.



Have we talked about the balcony? This is going to be your prime coffee spot. Sipping and taking in the breeze with the birds chirping. You?re living the dream!

This perfectly situated Granada Hills apartment is close to the freeways, Petit Park, and Trader Joes and so much more! YES, PLEASE. Convenience and lifestyle will be right at your fingertips.



Welcome home!



Brand new everything. Top to bottom renovation!

Upper unit

Quartz Countertops

Crown Molding

Bright windows

New stainless appliances: dishwasher, oven

Brand new hardwood floors

LED recessed lighting

Central AC/Heat

Balcony

Onsite washer/dryer

Close to 118 &; 405 Freeways



One year lease minimum

First Month and Deposit due at Lease Signing

Small Pets Considered (w/ additional deposit)

One parking space included. Additional space available for $50/month

Water provided/ All other utilities paid by Tenant