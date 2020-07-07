All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17072 Chatsworth St #D

17072 W Chatsworth St · No Longer Available
Location

17072 W Chatsworth St, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
***MORE PHOTOS AND A 3-D TOUR COMING SOON!***

Welcome to your fully renovated dream home! This 2 bedroom 1 bath upper unit is situated in the back of the 4-plex apartment feels more like a single family oasis. It has brand new everything. And I mean everything! No detail was skipped with this renovation. New Hardwoods, LED recessed lighting throughout, crown molding, central AC/heat, and a stunning Whirlpool 4 burner gas range are just a few of the fabulous upgrades done to your brand new apartment.

The first thing you are sure to notice is how bright the space is. Windows galore! You will instantly feel serenity and joy. The kitchen, which is open to the large living space, will make you dazzle. With bright quartz countertops, and never used stainless appliances, you?ll be sure to cook up some amazing and memorable dinners. The range hood alone is a piece of art! You will be the envy of all of your friends.
To the left are two bedrooms with great light and plenty of closet space for your fabulous wardrobe. Because remember, you are living in luxury. The bathroom is fit for royalty. New shower tiles sparkle and the tub is perfect for soaking away the day. The gorgeous vanity and stunning floor tile will make you feel like you live at a day spa. You deserve it.

Have we talked about the balcony? This is going to be your prime coffee spot. Sipping and taking in the breeze with the birds chirping. You?re living the dream!
This perfectly situated Granada Hills apartment is close to the freeways, Petit Park, and Trader Joes and so much more! YES, PLEASE. Convenience and lifestyle will be right at your fingertips.

Welcome home!

Brand new everything. Top to bottom renovation!
Upper unit
Quartz Countertops
Crown Molding
Bright windows
New stainless appliances: dishwasher, oven
Brand new hardwood floors
LED recessed lighting
Central AC/Heat
Balcony
Onsite washer/dryer
Close to 118 &; 405 Freeways

One year lease minimum
First Month and Deposit due at Lease Signing
Small Pets Considered (w/ additional deposit)
One parking space included. Additional space available for $50/month
Water provided/ All other utilities paid by Tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17072 Chatsworth St #D have any available units?
17072 Chatsworth St #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17072 Chatsworth St #D have?
Some of 17072 Chatsworth St #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17072 Chatsworth St #D currently offering any rent specials?
17072 Chatsworth St #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17072 Chatsworth St #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 17072 Chatsworth St #D is pet friendly.
Does 17072 Chatsworth St #D offer parking?
Yes, 17072 Chatsworth St #D offers parking.
Does 17072 Chatsworth St #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17072 Chatsworth St #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17072 Chatsworth St #D have a pool?
Yes, 17072 Chatsworth St #D has a pool.
Does 17072 Chatsworth St #D have accessible units?
No, 17072 Chatsworth St #D does not have accessible units.
Does 17072 Chatsworth St #D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17072 Chatsworth St #D has units with dishwashers.

