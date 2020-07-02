All apartments in Los Angeles
1706 S CARMELINA AVE
1706 S CARMELINA AVE

1706 South Carmelina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1706 South Carmelina Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming two bedroom Spanish style bungalow nestled on an over 6,000 sqft lot. Detached garage conversion offers an additional one bedroom and bath. Centrally located in the heart of West LA, this well maintained home is surrounded by lush landscaping with an array of mature fruit trees including lemon, lime, orange, grapefruit, fig, apple, and avocado. Authentic Southern California character details can be found throughout the cozy interior including built-ins and beautiful original Oak hardwood floors. Just blocks from the Expo line, shops, restaurants, and all amenities the Westside has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

