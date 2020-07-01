17027 Septo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Highly upgraded single story pool home at the end of a quite cul-de-sac. Open and airy floor plan with a spacious living room with nice fireplace, large formal dining room, additional large room can be used as family room or bedroom, upgraded kitchen with newer stainless appliances, granite counters, and remodeled cabinets. Indoor laundry room and direct access to 2 car garage. Large master suite with Roman sunken tub and walk in closet with organizer. 3 more spacious bedrooms. All bathrooms updated. Wood flooring throughout much of the home. Entertainers backyard with gated pool with large grassy area. Central air conditioning and heat.