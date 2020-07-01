All apartments in Los Angeles
17027 Septo Street
17027 Septo Street

17027 Septo Street · No Longer Available
Location

17027 Septo Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Highly upgraded single story pool home at the end of a quite cul-de-sac. Open and airy floor plan with a spacious living room with nice fireplace, large formal dining room, additional large room can be used as family room or bedroom, upgraded kitchen with newer stainless appliances, granite counters, and remodeled cabinets. Indoor laundry room and direct access to 2 car garage. Large master suite with Roman sunken tub and walk in closet with organizer. 3 more spacious bedrooms. All bathrooms updated. Wood flooring throughout much of the home. Entertainers backyard with gated pool with large grassy area. Central air conditioning and heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17027 Septo Street have any available units?
17027 Septo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17027 Septo Street have?
Some of 17027 Septo Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17027 Septo Street currently offering any rent specials?
17027 Septo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17027 Septo Street pet-friendly?
No, 17027 Septo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17027 Septo Street offer parking?
Yes, 17027 Septo Street offers parking.
Does 17027 Septo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17027 Septo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17027 Septo Street have a pool?
Yes, 17027 Septo Street has a pool.
Does 17027 Septo Street have accessible units?
No, 17027 Septo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17027 Septo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17027 Septo Street does not have units with dishwashers.

