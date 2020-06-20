All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:51 AM

17024 Sherman Way

17024 Sherman Way · No Longer Available
Location

17024 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled single-family home in Lake Balboa with a picturesque front exterior is now available for lease! Boasting a floor-plan of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,300 of amazing living space, this home is everything you could hope for! Inside find a welcoming and inviting living room nestled under a beamed ceiling and a fireplace. Through the dining area find a sleek and modern kitchen that presents updated cabinets, top of the line stainless steel appliances, as well as immaculate counter-tops. Bedrooms in the home are spacious, well illuminated with natural light and offer ample closet/storage space. This home also features a laundry area and bathrooms that are beautifully designed. Gorgeous flooring running throughout the home with baseboard moldings, soaring ceilings equipped with recessed lighting and central A/C! Everything from the floors to the windows are newly updated! The backyard presents a cozy yet charming area where you can add seating too, perfect for relaxing on the weekends!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17024 Sherman Way have any available units?
17024 Sherman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17024 Sherman Way have?
Some of 17024 Sherman Way's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17024 Sherman Way currently offering any rent specials?
17024 Sherman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17024 Sherman Way pet-friendly?
No, 17024 Sherman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17024 Sherman Way offer parking?
Yes, 17024 Sherman Way offers parking.
Does 17024 Sherman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17024 Sherman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17024 Sherman Way have a pool?
No, 17024 Sherman Way does not have a pool.
Does 17024 Sherman Way have accessible units?
No, 17024 Sherman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17024 Sherman Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17024 Sherman Way does not have units with dishwashers.
