17024 Sherman Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently remodeled single-family home in Lake Balboa with a picturesque front exterior is now available for lease! Boasting a floor-plan of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,300 of amazing living space, this home is everything you could hope for! Inside find a welcoming and inviting living room nestled under a beamed ceiling and a fireplace. Through the dining area find a sleek and modern kitchen that presents updated cabinets, top of the line stainless steel appliances, as well as immaculate counter-tops. Bedrooms in the home are spacious, well illuminated with natural light and offer ample closet/storage space. This home also features a laundry area and bathrooms that are beautifully designed. Gorgeous flooring running throughout the home with baseboard moldings, soaring ceilings equipped with recessed lighting and central A/C! Everything from the floors to the windows are newly updated! The backyard presents a cozy yet charming area where you can add seating too, perfect for relaxing on the weekends!