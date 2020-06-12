17021 Timber Ridge Drive

Amenities

Nestled away in a prestigious area in Granada Hills resides a fabulous home for Lease! This gorgeous Two-story home features 5 spacious bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms and an attached 2-car garage. Inside find a fabulous floor-plan of 2,493 SQFT of living space, soaring high ceilings, Central A/C and heating, as well as a cozy fireplace in the family room, perfect for colder days/evenings. Outsides presents a backyard with a pool, jaccuzzi, a beautifully landscaped yard and tons of privacy. This home is also conveniently located near the 210 and 5 freeways, the O' Melveny Park and the Knollwood Country Club!