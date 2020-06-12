All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17021 Timber Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17021 Timber Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17021 Timber Ridge Drive

17021 Timber Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17021 Timber Ridge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nestled away in a prestigious area in Granada Hills resides a fabulous home for Lease! This gorgeous Two-story home features 5 spacious bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms and an attached 2-car garage. Inside find a fabulous floor-plan of 2,493 SQFT of living space, soaring high ceilings, Central A/C and heating, as well as a cozy fireplace in the family room, perfect for colder days/evenings. Outsides presents a backyard with a pool, jaccuzzi, a beautifully landscaped yard and tons of privacy. This home is also conveniently located near the 210 and 5 freeways, the O' Melveny Park and the Knollwood Country Club!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17021 Timber Ridge Drive have any available units?
17021 Timber Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17021 Timber Ridge Drive have?
Some of 17021 Timber Ridge Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17021 Timber Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17021 Timber Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17021 Timber Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17021 Timber Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17021 Timber Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17021 Timber Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 17021 Timber Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17021 Timber Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17021 Timber Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17021 Timber Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 17021 Timber Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 17021 Timber Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17021 Timber Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17021 Timber Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College