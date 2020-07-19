All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1701 North BEVERLY Drive

1701 North Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1701 North Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Great prime lower Beverly Hills Post Office location just minutes to central Beverly Hills, the Beverly Hills Hotel, famed Rodeo Drive, first class shopping, fine dining and cafes, Franklin Canyon Park and hiking trails. Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 5 bath 5 level home with open floor plan contemporary with the large master bedroom suite on it's own floor with a huge walk-in closet, bath with dual sinks and separate shower and tub. 2 additional bedroom suites on the upper floor and 1 bedroom suite on the entry level with a private balcony. The main level has a huge living room with soaring ceilings and fireplace, spacious dining area, open kitchen with family room with another fireplace. This home has an elevator for easy access to all floors and canyon views from most rooms. Enjoy a very large deck for entertaining located on the top floor area. Home is available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 North BEVERLY Drive have any available units?
1701 North BEVERLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 North BEVERLY Drive have?
Some of 1701 North BEVERLY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 North BEVERLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1701 North BEVERLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 North BEVERLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1701 North BEVERLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1701 North BEVERLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1701 North BEVERLY Drive offers parking.
Does 1701 North BEVERLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 North BEVERLY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 North BEVERLY Drive have a pool?
No, 1701 North BEVERLY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1701 North BEVERLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1701 North BEVERLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 North BEVERLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 North BEVERLY Drive has units with dishwashers.
