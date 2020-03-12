1700 South BARRINGTON Avenue

Amenities

Hip modern 1+1 in ideal westside location Middle units in 9-unit building. 1-car Garage Parking. Hard to find, great loft style vibe in this generous, light-filled 1 bedroom + 1bathroom in the heart of West LA. Hip, modern features like polished concrete floors, glass mosaic tile, frosted glass interior doors, stone countertops, clean white walls, remodeled kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Great daylight with open concept living-dining + nice balcony. Large bedrm with major storage in dual closets. A/C, fresh, crisp and ready to go. Moments to SM BLVD shops/coffee houses, Sawtelle, Trader Joes, Ralphs, Brentwood, Santa Monica and Beverly Hills. Water included, plus large laundry rm on site. 1 car garage parking and private storage space complete the offering. No pets. No smoking