Los Angeles, CA
1700 South BARRINGTON Avenue
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:10 PM

1700 South BARRINGTON Avenue

1700 South Barrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1700 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Hip modern 1+1 in ideal westside location Middle units in 9-unit building. 1-car Garage Parking. Hard to find, great loft style vibe in this generous, light-filled 1 bedroom + 1bathroom in the heart of West LA. Hip, modern features like polished concrete floors, glass mosaic tile, frosted glass interior doors, stone countertops, clean white walls, remodeled kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Great daylight with open concept living-dining + nice balcony. Large bedrm with major storage in dual closets. A/C, fresh, crisp and ready to go. Moments to SM BLVD shops/coffee houses, Sawtelle, Trader Joes, Ralphs, Brentwood, Santa Monica and Beverly Hills. Water included, plus large laundry rm on site. 1 car garage parking and private storage space complete the offering. No pets. No smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 South BARRINGTON Avenue have any available units?
1700 South BARRINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 South BARRINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 1700 South BARRINGTON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 South BARRINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1700 South BARRINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 South BARRINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1700 South BARRINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1700 South BARRINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1700 South BARRINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1700 South BARRINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 South BARRINGTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 South BARRINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1700 South BARRINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1700 South BARRINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1700 South BARRINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 South BARRINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 South BARRINGTON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
