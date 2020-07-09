All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17 PRIVATEER Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17 PRIVATEER Street
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

17 PRIVATEER Street

17 Privateer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17 Privateer Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare single family home on a coveted Marina Peninsula walk street half block to the sand. This nearly new (built in 2012) Mediterranean style tri-level home offers incredible details throughout. 3 bedrooms upstairs plus 'rec room' quarters downstairs. Incredible ocean view master suite with luxurious master bathroom. Generous outdoor living areas including spacious front patio off the living room and spectacular roof deck with sweeping ocean views. Surround sound throughout. Designed by renown Silver Strand architect, splendidly appointed with loving care from top to bottom with a graceful flow that lends itself to entertaining and sharing good times with friends and family. A special offering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 PRIVATEER Street have any available units?
17 PRIVATEER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 PRIVATEER Street have?
Some of 17 PRIVATEER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 PRIVATEER Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 PRIVATEER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 PRIVATEER Street pet-friendly?
No, 17 PRIVATEER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17 PRIVATEER Street offer parking?
Yes, 17 PRIVATEER Street offers parking.
Does 17 PRIVATEER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 PRIVATEER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 PRIVATEER Street have a pool?
No, 17 PRIVATEER Street does not have a pool.
Does 17 PRIVATEER Street have accessible units?
No, 17 PRIVATEER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 PRIVATEER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 PRIVATEER Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hughes Regency
3665 Hughes Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College