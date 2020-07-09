17 PRIVATEER Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Rare single family home on a coveted Marina Peninsula walk street half block to the sand. This nearly new (built in 2012) Mediterranean style tri-level home offers incredible details throughout. 3 bedrooms upstairs plus 'rec room' quarters downstairs. Incredible ocean view master suite with luxurious master bathroom. Generous outdoor living areas including spacious front patio off the living room and spectacular roof deck with sweeping ocean views. Surround sound throughout. Designed by renown Silver Strand architect, splendidly appointed with loving care from top to bottom with a graceful flow that lends itself to entertaining and sharing good times with friends and family. A special offering.