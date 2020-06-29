All apartments in Los Angeles
16973 Strawberry Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:11 PM

16973 Strawberry Drive

16973 Strawberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16973 Strawberry Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
hot tub
media room
Traditional facade belies a completely renovated contemporary home with state-of-the-art amenities throughout. The open floorplan has a seamless flow from the living and dining area to the chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, and viking stainless steel appliances. Multiple french doors open to the beautiful backyard brick patio lush with palm trees, fire pit and hot tub/spa that's perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing while overlooking the stunning unobstructed city and tree top view. Four bedrooms, including a junior master, are all downstairs. Upstairs is the spacious master bed with fireplace and en suite bath with separate shower and tub offers the same views right off the balcony that leads to the expansive covered rooftop deck. This home also boasts a media room with projector and screen with wet bar. Owner can deliver home either unfurnished for $6850/mo or fully furnished for $7450/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16973 Strawberry Drive have any available units?
16973 Strawberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16973 Strawberry Drive have?
Some of 16973 Strawberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16973 Strawberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16973 Strawberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16973 Strawberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16973 Strawberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16973 Strawberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16973 Strawberry Drive offers parking.
Does 16973 Strawberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16973 Strawberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16973 Strawberry Drive have a pool?
No, 16973 Strawberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16973 Strawberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 16973 Strawberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16973 Strawberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16973 Strawberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
