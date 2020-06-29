16973 Strawberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking hot tub media room

Traditional facade belies a completely renovated contemporary home with state-of-the-art amenities throughout. The open floorplan has a seamless flow from the living and dining area to the chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, and viking stainless steel appliances. Multiple french doors open to the beautiful backyard brick patio lush with palm trees, fire pit and hot tub/spa that's perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing while overlooking the stunning unobstructed city and tree top view. Four bedrooms, including a junior master, are all downstairs. Upstairs is the spacious master bed with fireplace and en suite bath with separate shower and tub offers the same views right off the balcony that leads to the expansive covered rooftop deck. This home also boasts a media room with projector and screen with wet bar. Owner can deliver home either unfurnished for $6850/mo or fully furnished for $7450/mo.