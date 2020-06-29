All apartments in Los Angeles
16937 Willard Street
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

16937 Willard Street

16937 Willard Street · No Longer Available
Location

16937 Willard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Take advantage! $1500 move-in discount if will sign a lease on or before 1/31/2020

Pretty, UNFURNISHED, 3 BEDROOMS, 2-BATHROOMS SINGLE-FAMILY HOME on the friendly Sherman Oaks neighborhood cul-de-sac in Van Nuys.

The bright and airy interior features include a newly-painted wall, polished hardwood floors, and a decorative fireplace (only for display). The TV rack must not be removed or add additional holes in the wall or iron beam. Its lovely galley-type kitchen is equipped with a glossy granite countertop, ample space in the fine wood cabinets/drawers, and package appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. The cozy bedrooms are perfect to unwind and rest.

Outside, one can find a relaxing patio and spend time by the private pool - cool spots to hang out with family members or friends. (The pool house is not for use). An in-unit washer and dryer plus 2-3 car spaces driveway parking, all included in the rent. The home has installed ceiling fans, electric heating, and central air conditioning that serves as its climate control. Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property.

If they want to take the back house and garage it will be additional $350 on the rent

Renter pays water, trash, gas, and electricity. The landscaping and pool maintenance will be the responsibility of the landlord.

Nearby parks: Dearborn Park, Louise Park, and Nordhoff Recreation Center.

Bus lines:
236/237 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
152/353 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
169 Metro Local Line - 0.7 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

(RLNE5360166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16937 Willard Street have any available units?
16937 Willard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16937 Willard Street have?
Some of 16937 Willard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16937 Willard Street currently offering any rent specials?
16937 Willard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16937 Willard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16937 Willard Street is pet friendly.
Does 16937 Willard Street offer parking?
Yes, 16937 Willard Street offers parking.
Does 16937 Willard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16937 Willard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16937 Willard Street have a pool?
Yes, 16937 Willard Street has a pool.
Does 16937 Willard Street have accessible units?
No, 16937 Willard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16937 Willard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16937 Willard Street does not have units with dishwashers.

