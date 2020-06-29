16937 Willard Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Take advantage! $1500 move-in discount if will sign a lease on or before 1/31/2020



Pretty, UNFURNISHED, 3 BEDROOMS, 2-BATHROOMS SINGLE-FAMILY HOME on the friendly Sherman Oaks neighborhood cul-de-sac in Van Nuys.



The bright and airy interior features include a newly-painted wall, polished hardwood floors, and a decorative fireplace (only for display). The TV rack must not be removed or add additional holes in the wall or iron beam. Its lovely galley-type kitchen is equipped with a glossy granite countertop, ample space in the fine wood cabinets/drawers, and package appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. The cozy bedrooms are perfect to unwind and rest.



Outside, one can find a relaxing patio and spend time by the private pool - cool spots to hang out with family members or friends. (The pool house is not for use). An in-unit washer and dryer plus 2-3 car spaces driveway parking, all included in the rent. The home has installed ceiling fans, electric heating, and central air conditioning that serves as its climate control. Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property.



If they want to take the back house and garage it will be additional $350 on the rent



Renter pays water, trash, gas, and electricity. The landscaping and pool maintenance will be the responsibility of the landlord.



Nearby parks: Dearborn Park, Louise Park, and Nordhoff Recreation Center.



Bus lines:

236/237 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

152/353 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

169 Metro Local Line - 0.7 mile



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



(RLNE5360166)