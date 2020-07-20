All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1691 WOODS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1691 WOODS Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1691 WOODS Drive

1691 N Woods Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1691 N Woods Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fire pit
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
Mid-Century Modern Villa with breathtaking jetliner views! Perched on a private knoll, this sleek, fully furnished home offers the best of Hollywood Hills state-of-the-art living. Featuring a dramatic open plan, firelit living room seamlessly transition into the dining area with an open chefs kitchen boasting Fisher & Paykel oven and appliances. Floor to ceiling glass doors open to outdoor firepit entertaining around the heated pool and encompass panoramic city views coupled with seclusion and tranquility, making it the perfect entertainers escape. Master bedroom offers an abundance of natural light leading out to the pool, breathtaking views and beautiful landscaped gardens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1691 WOODS Drive have any available units?
1691 WOODS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1691 WOODS Drive have?
Some of 1691 WOODS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1691 WOODS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1691 WOODS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1691 WOODS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1691 WOODS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1691 WOODS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1691 WOODS Drive offers parking.
Does 1691 WOODS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1691 WOODS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1691 WOODS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1691 WOODS Drive has a pool.
Does 1691 WOODS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1691 WOODS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1691 WOODS Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1691 WOODS Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College