Amenities

new construction

Unit Amenities Property Amenities new construction

Charming single story studio in Granada Hills. Very light & bright home located in a private and quite neighborhood. Built in 2019 this beautiful home features tile floors, recesses lights, new doors, double pane widows and much more. Custom- made cabinets with quarts counter top. Bathroom with tile floors and quarts counter. Private entry and backyard. Tankless water heater. Close to CSUN, shopping and major freeways. Must see to appreciate all the detailed work.