Los Angeles, CA
1687 CLEAR VIEW Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:40 AM

1687 CLEAR VIEW Drive

1687 Clear View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1687 Clear View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful gated and remodeled home tucked in the canyon with unobstructed views and extremely private backyard. Light and bright open floorplan with frenchdoors and windows wrapping around the living areas to enjoy the canyon views. Large family and living rooms, eat-in kitchen with doors to open patio with trellis for additional outdoor dining. Fabulous master suite with oversized walk-in closet and dressing room or office, new master bath with large tub and separate shower and giant lounging deck. 2 additional bedrooms and one maids room down. Wonderful spacious yard, with deck for a spectacular dining experience or for entertaining. 2 car garage and loads of parking on large gated driveway. Wide street with endless parking on both sides for guests. Quiet private neighborhood minutes to shops and restaurants in Beverly Hills. Coveted Warner Avenue Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1687 CLEAR VIEW Drive have any available units?
1687 CLEAR VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1687 CLEAR VIEW Drive have?
Some of 1687 CLEAR VIEW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1687 CLEAR VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1687 CLEAR VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1687 CLEAR VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1687 CLEAR VIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1687 CLEAR VIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1687 CLEAR VIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 1687 CLEAR VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1687 CLEAR VIEW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1687 CLEAR VIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 1687 CLEAR VIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1687 CLEAR VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 1687 CLEAR VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1687 CLEAR VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1687 CLEAR VIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
