1687 CLEAR VIEW Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful gated and remodeled home tucked in the canyon with unobstructed views and extremely private backyard. Light and bright open floorplan with frenchdoors and windows wrapping around the living areas to enjoy the canyon views. Large family and living rooms, eat-in kitchen with doors to open patio with trellis for additional outdoor dining. Fabulous master suite with oversized walk-in closet and dressing room or office, new master bath with large tub and separate shower and giant lounging deck. 2 additional bedrooms and one maids room down. Wonderful spacious yard, with deck for a spectacular dining experience or for entertaining. 2 car garage and loads of parking on large gated driveway. Wide street with endless parking on both sides for guests. Quiet private neighborhood minutes to shops and restaurants in Beverly Hills. Coveted Warner Avenue Elementary.