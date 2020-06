Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

2 Bedrooms + 2.5 Baths, Granada Hills townhouse, two Master bedrooms, Den, Living room with fire place, cozy patio. Light and bright bedrooms and fantastic loft, New paints, brand new gas stove/oven and Microwave. Two car garage. Washer and dryer in the unit. Walking distance to many conveniences you name it! Close to 118 and 405 Freeways.