16842 LIGGETT ST.,
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

16842 LIGGETT ST.,

16842 Liggett St · No Longer Available
Location

16842 Liggett St, Los Angeles, CA 91343
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
16842 LIGGETT ST., Available 02/29/20 *FREE RENT!* Gigantic Cozy Home with pool for rent in Northridge! - Contact info:
Dante | North Oak Real Estate Inc., | (310) 902-5896
Professionally managed by North Oak Real Estate. Please contact the leasing agent above to schedule a tour!

RENT: $3,250.00
DEPOSIT: $1,500.00 *OAC*
*1/2 OF 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE*

KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 4 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Bath
Square feet: Approx. 1,779 sq. ft.
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Monthly Rent: $3,250.00
Deposit: $1,500.00*OAC*
Pet Policy: Pets Allowed With Additional Deposit & Pet Rent

Look no further, perfect charming two-story 4 bedroom home in the heart of San Fernando Valley. This spacious home has a large yard guaranteed to delight any guests with a BBQ grill, gardening area and swimming pool. This home has central a/c, washer & dryer in unit and decorative fire place. This property is within walking distance to most shopping centers, restaurants, schools, hospitals, etc. Minutes away from Northridge Fashion Center & CSUN. Easy access to freeways like the 405, 118, 101 and 5 fwy.

Rental Features
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven
Garbage Disposal
Washer & Dryer
Central Heat & A/C
Hardwood floors

Leasing Agent Contact Info:
Dante | (310) 902-5896

*EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY*
*Photos may not represent actual unit available for rent. Please contact the on-site managers for more information.*

(RLNE4589353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

