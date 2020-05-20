Amenities

16842 LIGGETT ST., Available 02/29/20 *FREE RENT!* Gigantic Cozy Home with pool for rent in Northridge! - Contact info:

Professionally managed by North Oak Real Estate. Please contact the leasing agent above to schedule a tour!



*1/2 OF 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE*



KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 4 Bed

Bathrooms: 2 Bath

Square feet: Approx. 1,779 sq. ft.

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Monthly Rent: $3,250.00

Deposit: $1,500.00*OAC*

Pet Policy: Pets Allowed With Additional Deposit & Pet Rent



Look no further, perfect charming two-story 4 bedroom home in the heart of San Fernando Valley. This spacious home has a large yard guaranteed to delight any guests with a BBQ grill, gardening area and swimming pool. This home has central a/c, washer & dryer in unit and decorative fire place. This property is within walking distance to most shopping centers, restaurants, schools, hospitals, etc. Minutes away from Northridge Fashion Center & CSUN. Easy access to freeways like the 405, 118, 101 and 5 fwy.



Leasing Agent Contact Info:

Dante | (310) 902-5896



*EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY*

*Photos may not represent actual unit available for rent. Please contact the on-site managers for more information.*



(RLNE4589353)