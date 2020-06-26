All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

16819 Otsego St

16819 Otsego Street · No Longer Available
Location

16819 Otsego Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Single family home in Encino - Property Id: 124151

3 Bdrm/2.5 baths Encino home, located on a quiet cul de sac in one of the San Fernando Valley's premiere neighborhoods! Fresh Paint! Open floor plan and beautiful natural light, great for entertaining. Gorgeous open kitchen with large food buffet counters. Master suite with its own bath and spa tub, dressing area and walk in closet. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. bath or powder room for guests. Spacious grassy yard & covered patio with barque. Two car garage. Close to baseball parks, Balboa Park, bike paths, markets, and easy freeway access. ! Small pet friendly! No Smoking. Includes Gardner. First months rent plus security deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/124151p
Property Id 124151

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5016219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16819 Otsego St have any available units?
16819 Otsego St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16819 Otsego St have?
Some of 16819 Otsego St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16819 Otsego St currently offering any rent specials?
16819 Otsego St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16819 Otsego St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16819 Otsego St is pet friendly.
Does 16819 Otsego St offer parking?
Yes, 16819 Otsego St offers parking.
Does 16819 Otsego St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16819 Otsego St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16819 Otsego St have a pool?
No, 16819 Otsego St does not have a pool.
Does 16819 Otsego St have accessible units?
No, 16819 Otsego St does not have accessible units.
Does 16819 Otsego St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16819 Otsego St has units with dishwashers.
