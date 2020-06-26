16819 Otsego St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub pet friendly

Single family home in Encino - Property Id: 124151



3 Bdrm/2.5 baths Encino home, located on a quiet cul de sac in one of the San Fernando Valley's premiere neighborhoods! Fresh Paint! Open floor plan and beautiful natural light, great for entertaining. Gorgeous open kitchen with large food buffet counters. Master suite with its own bath and spa tub, dressing area and walk in closet. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. bath or powder room for guests. Spacious grassy yard & covered patio with barque. Two car garage. Close to baseball parks, Balboa Park, bike paths, markets, and easy freeway access. ! Small pet friendly! No Smoking. Includes Gardner. First months rent plus security deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/124151p

No Dogs Allowed



