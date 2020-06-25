16761 Moorpark Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub internet access

Avail 5/15/19. Fully renovated in 2017! This is a one-of-a-kind custom home with incredible craftsmanship & attention to detail. Open floor plan with 2 sets of French doors leading out to either side of the expansive lush backyard which is complete with a 550 SF deck. The gourmet prof. kitchen has all stainless steel appliances incl. a 48” fridge, 48” range with 2 ovens, 6 burners & a griddle, dishwasher, wine fridge, & microwave drawer. Kitchen has custom solid wood cabinetry with slide out trays in cabinets for easy to reach storage. All bedrooms have own individual ensuites. Huge master bedroom with large walk in closet, leaded glass windows & door leading out to a private balcony overlooking beautiful Los Encinos park, & a spa-like bathroom with large dual faucet shower, claw foot soaking tub & double vanities. There is also a 2nd master bedroom with walk in closet, & bathroom with double sinks at rear of house. LED lighting throughout with dimmable switches. Smart home features such as WiFi enabled thermostat, Ring! doorbell, WiFi enabled sprinklers, 2 built in WiFi boosters, & wired for security cameras. Dual pane wood casement windows. Energy efficient home. 2 laundry rooms. Bonus 3rd floor space which can be used for a variety of things such as: office, media rm, play rm, gym or 2nd living rm! Add'l unfinished attic space for ample storage! Excellent location! Just a stones throw from all of the wonderful shops & dining Ventura Blvd has to offer. Close to freeways.