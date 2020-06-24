All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

16761 Moorpark Street

16761 W Moorpark St · No Longer Available
Location

16761 W Moorpark St, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
Fully renovated in 2017! This is a one-of-a-kind custom home with incredible craftsmanship & attention to detail. Open floor plan with 2 sets of French doors leading out to either side of the lush backyard which is complete with a 550 SF deck. The gourmet prof. kitchen has all stainless steel appliances incl. a 48” fridge, 48” range with 2 ovens, 6 burners & a griddle, dishwasher, wine fridge, & microwave drawer. Kitchen has custom solid wood cabinetry with wood slide out trays in the cabinets for easy to reach storage. All bedrooms have own individual ensuites. Huge master bedroom with a large walk in closet, leaded glass windows & door leading out to a private balcony overlooking beautiful Los Encinos park, & a spa-like bathroom with large dual faucet shower, claw foot soaking tub & double vanities. There is also a 2nd master bedroom with walk in closet, & bathroom with double sinks at rear of house. LED lighting throughout with dimmable switches. Smart home features such as WiFi enabled thermostat, Ring! doorbell, WiFi enabled sprinklers, 2 built in WiFi boosters, & wired for security cameras. Dual pane wood casement windows. Energy efficient home. 2 laundry rooms. Bonus 3rd floor space which can be used for a variety of different things such as: office, media room, play room, gym, or 2nd living rm! Add'l unfinished attic space for ample storage! Excellent location! Just a stones through from all of the wonderful shops & dining Ventura Blvd has to offer. Close to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16761 Moorpark Street have any available units?
16761 Moorpark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16761 Moorpark Street have?
Some of 16761 Moorpark Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16761 Moorpark Street currently offering any rent specials?
16761 Moorpark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16761 Moorpark Street pet-friendly?
No, 16761 Moorpark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16761 Moorpark Street offer parking?
Yes, 16761 Moorpark Street offers parking.
Does 16761 Moorpark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16761 Moorpark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16761 Moorpark Street have a pool?
No, 16761 Moorpark Street does not have a pool.
Does 16761 Moorpark Street have accessible units?
No, 16761 Moorpark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16761 Moorpark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16761 Moorpark Street has units with dishwashers.
