Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16751 San Fernando Mission Blvd.

16751 San Fernando Mission Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

16751 San Fernando Mission Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded Granada Hills 3+2 w/RV parking! (16751 San Fernando Mission) - Custom-built Granada Hills home, available for lease! Amenities include: single-story floorplan w/3BR + 2BA + over 1800 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace + skylights; family room also features fireplace; gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, breakfast bar + appliances included (stove, oven + dishwasher); master bedroom w/walk-in closet + 2 additional closets; inside laundry area w/washer + dryer hook-ups; central air; dual pane windows; backyard features fruit trees, spacious patio + RV parking; detached, 2 car garage; gardener included; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.

(RLNE4636200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16751 San Fernando Mission Blvd. have any available units?
16751 San Fernando Mission Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16751 San Fernando Mission Blvd. have?
Some of 16751 San Fernando Mission Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16751 San Fernando Mission Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
16751 San Fernando Mission Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16751 San Fernando Mission Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16751 San Fernando Mission Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 16751 San Fernando Mission Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 16751 San Fernando Mission Blvd. offers parking.
Does 16751 San Fernando Mission Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16751 San Fernando Mission Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16751 San Fernando Mission Blvd. have a pool?
No, 16751 San Fernando Mission Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 16751 San Fernando Mission Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 16751 San Fernando Mission Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 16751 San Fernando Mission Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16751 San Fernando Mission Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
