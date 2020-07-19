16751 San Fernando Mission Blvd.

Amenities

Upgraded Granada Hills 3+2 w/RV parking! (16751 San Fernando Mission) - Custom-built Granada Hills home, available for lease! Amenities include: single-story floorplan w/3BR + 2BA + over 1800 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace + skylights; family room also features fireplace; gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, breakfast bar + appliances included (stove, oven + dishwasher); master bedroom w/walk-in closet + 2 additional closets; inside laundry area w/washer + dryer hook-ups; central air; dual pane windows; backyard features fruit trees, spacious patio + RV parking; detached, 2 car garage; gardener included; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.



(RLNE4636200)