16728 Addison St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Encino cottage for Lease! - 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom two-story home located in a friendly Encino neighborhood and highly regarded Encino Charter School District. Walking distance to prized elementary school, Starbuck's, Gelson's and dozens of restaurants. As you approach this gorgeous cottage, you will notice how well taken care of this home is inside and out. Not to mention, the curb appeal is fantastic with a white picket fence and rose garden entryway. Come and see what all this home has to offer. As you enter, feel greeted by a light filled home with an open floor plan plus high cathedral ceilings in the living and dining space. Chefs kitchen equipped with all stainless-steel appliances. Individual Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer off the Kitchen. French oak wide-plank hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy the luxury of two Master Bedrooms, one on the first floor and another on the second. Second floor Master Bathroom has dual shower heads, walk-in glass shower and soaking tub. Almost all bedrooms have custom California Closets! Detached 2 Car Garage Parking with long driveway and remote-controlled gate. Large landscaped backyard perfect for gatherings or simply enjoying the outdoors. You can also enjoy fruits from the homes own personal backyard orchard with the following producing trees: Persimmon, Grapefruit, Orange, lime, Apple, Plum (two varieties), Guava, Nectarine, Pomegranate and Loquat. 700 credit score or above required to rent. Most pets okay. Ready for immediate move in and showing.



(RLNE5084095)