Los Angeles, CA
16728 Addison St.
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

16728 Addison St.

16728 Addison Street · No Longer Available
Location

16728 Addison Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Encino cottage for Lease! - 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom two-story home located in a friendly Encino neighborhood and highly regarded Encino Charter School District. Walking distance to prized elementary school, Starbuck's, Gelson's and dozens of restaurants. As you approach this gorgeous cottage, you will notice how well taken care of this home is inside and out. Not to mention, the curb appeal is fantastic with a white picket fence and rose garden entryway. Come and see what all this home has to offer. As you enter, feel greeted by a light filled home with an open floor plan plus high cathedral ceilings in the living and dining space. Chefs kitchen equipped with all stainless-steel appliances. Individual Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer off the Kitchen. French oak wide-plank hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy the luxury of two Master Bedrooms, one on the first floor and another on the second. Second floor Master Bathroom has dual shower heads, walk-in glass shower and soaking tub. Almost all bedrooms have custom California Closets! Detached 2 Car Garage Parking with long driveway and remote-controlled gate. Large landscaped backyard perfect for gatherings or simply enjoying the outdoors. You can also enjoy fruits from the homes own personal backyard orchard with the following producing trees: Persimmon, Grapefruit, Orange, lime, Apple, Plum (two varieties), Guava, Nectarine, Pomegranate and Loquat. 700 credit score or above required to rent. Most pets okay. Ready for immediate move in and showing.

(RLNE5084095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16728 Addison St. have any available units?
16728 Addison St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16728 Addison St. have?
Some of 16728 Addison St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16728 Addison St. currently offering any rent specials?
16728 Addison St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16728 Addison St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16728 Addison St. is pet friendly.
Does 16728 Addison St. offer parking?
Yes, 16728 Addison St. offers parking.
Does 16728 Addison St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16728 Addison St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16728 Addison St. have a pool?
No, 16728 Addison St. does not have a pool.
Does 16728 Addison St. have accessible units?
No, 16728 Addison St. does not have accessible units.
Does 16728 Addison St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16728 Addison St. does not have units with dishwashers.
