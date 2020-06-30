1671 VINEYARD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming California Bungalow in Mid City. Open plan living room, dining room and kitchen flooded with natural light. Washer/dryer, Bamboo floors, double pane windows, central AC/Heat are some of the features. A detached garage for car or use as a bonus space. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles and Santa Monica via the 10 freeway. Minutes away from Culver City, Beverly Hills and USC. Short distance to the Expo Line, with new and future restaurants and shops such as the Mid-Town Shopping Center.