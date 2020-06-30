All apartments in Los Angeles
1671 VINEYARD Avenue

1671 Vineyard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1671 Vineyard Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming California Bungalow in Mid City. Open plan living room, dining room and kitchen flooded with natural light. Washer/dryer, Bamboo floors, double pane windows, central AC/Heat are some of the features. A detached garage for car or use as a bonus space. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles and Santa Monica via the 10 freeway. Minutes away from Culver City, Beverly Hills and USC. Short distance to the Expo Line, with new and future restaurants and shops such as the Mid-Town Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1671 VINEYARD Avenue have any available units?
1671 VINEYARD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1671 VINEYARD Avenue have?
Some of 1671 VINEYARD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1671 VINEYARD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1671 VINEYARD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1671 VINEYARD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1671 VINEYARD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1671 VINEYARD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1671 VINEYARD Avenue offers parking.
Does 1671 VINEYARD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1671 VINEYARD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1671 VINEYARD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1671 VINEYARD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1671 VINEYARD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1671 VINEYARD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1671 VINEYARD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1671 VINEYARD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

