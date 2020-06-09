1670 ELECTRIC Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Jewel Box Craftsman home in prime Venice neighborhood for lease. This magical two bedroom two bathroom home with detached studio guest house transports you into a private oasis as you enter the front door. This walled-in private home is showered in light. Grab a glass of wine and relax on the front porch. Fall in love with the original charm of this home as you enter into the sun-filled living room and dining room equipped with original built-ins and wood-burning fireplace. One bedroom and bathroom located downstairs. Upstairs is dedicated to the large master suite with an abundance of natural light. Backyard is landscaped with drought-tolerant plants. This house exemplifies California living with ample indoor/outdoor space for entertaining.