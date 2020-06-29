1666 GREENFIELD Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

NO COMMON WALLS spacious contemporary living with harmonious interior sophistication. Beautiful dark brown floors , built ins, fireplace in the livingroom area,open gourmet kitchen featuring a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, Silestone counter tops, custom made cabinetry complete with gorgeous ceramic tile floors. Expansive master suite includes a built in desk area, custom wardrobe closets, white wash wood floors and a lavish bathroom complete with ceramic floors.The private second bedroom includes white wash wood floors and custom wardrobe closets. Greenfield Suites is centrally located in one of Westwood's most premium locations, affording a well sought after school district. Close in proximity to everything on the Westside of Los Angeles; Civic District, Century City, colleges, restaurants,shopping centers, beaches and easy access to major freeways. Images are of 402 - SAME FLOOR