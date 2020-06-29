All apartments in Los Angeles
1666 GREENFIELD Avenue
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

1666 GREENFIELD Avenue

1666 Greenfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1666 Greenfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
NO COMMON WALLS spacious contemporary living with harmonious interior sophistication. Beautiful dark brown floors , built ins, fireplace in the livingroom area,open gourmet kitchen featuring a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, Silestone counter tops, custom made cabinetry complete with gorgeous ceramic tile floors. Expansive master suite includes a built in desk area, custom wardrobe closets, white wash wood floors and a lavish bathroom complete with ceramic floors.The private second bedroom includes white wash wood floors and custom wardrobe closets. Greenfield Suites is centrally located in one of Westwood's most premium locations, affording a well sought after school district. Close in proximity to everything on the Westside of Los Angeles; Civic District, Century City, colleges, restaurants,shopping centers, beaches and easy access to major freeways. Images are of 402 - SAME FLOOR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1666 GREENFIELD Avenue have any available units?
1666 GREENFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1666 GREENFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 1666 GREENFIELD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1666 GREENFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1666 GREENFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1666 GREENFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1666 GREENFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1666 GREENFIELD Avenue offer parking?
No, 1666 GREENFIELD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1666 GREENFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1666 GREENFIELD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1666 GREENFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1666 GREENFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1666 GREENFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1666 GREENFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1666 GREENFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1666 GREENFIELD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

