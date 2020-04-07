All apartments in Los Angeles
16650 Oldham Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16650 Oldham Place

16650 W Oldham Pl · No Longer Available
Location

16650 W Oldham Pl, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous home situated on a pristine cul-de-sac, south of the boulevard in the hills of Encino. Featuring six bedrooms and four baths with nearly 4000 square feet of living area. Truly a great entertainer's floor plan. This one has all the formals...dining, family, and living rooms. Gourmet kitchen with double Thermador ovens and venting system, six burner cook top with griddle, Electrolux refrigerator, tile counters, warmer drawer, and dual sinks. Great sized rooms with walls of glass. Terrific step down wet bar overlooks the dining and living rooms. Enjoy the two sided flag stoned fireplace. The master suite is special...with resort styled bath and fabulous walk-in closets with custom shelving. All the other bedrooms are nice size and all have great closet space. Tile and wide plank wood floors through out. Crown moldings. Custom cabinetry. Dual pane windows. Recessed lighting. Custom wood window shutters. Magnificent private upstairs suite that plays as a separate bedroom. office, game room, or your imagination. Resort setting yard with solar heated pool, play area, covered patio, fruit trees galore, and tranquil canyon views. Two zoned A/C and heat. Spacious laundry room. Two car direct access garage and a private side gated drive. landlord will include monthly gardener, pool, and exterminator services. This home sits above the cul-de-sac. Located in the highly sought after and acclaimed Lanai School neighborhood. Home to be repainted before new tenant move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16650 Oldham Place have any available units?
16650 Oldham Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16650 Oldham Place have?
Some of 16650 Oldham Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16650 Oldham Place currently offering any rent specials?
16650 Oldham Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16650 Oldham Place pet-friendly?
No, 16650 Oldham Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16650 Oldham Place offer parking?
Yes, 16650 Oldham Place offers parking.
Does 16650 Oldham Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16650 Oldham Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16650 Oldham Place have a pool?
Yes, 16650 Oldham Place has a pool.
Does 16650 Oldham Place have accessible units?
No, 16650 Oldham Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16650 Oldham Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16650 Oldham Place has units with dishwashers.
