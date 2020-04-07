16650 Oldham Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

Fabulous home situated on a pristine cul-de-sac, south of the boulevard in the hills of Encino. Featuring six bedrooms and four baths with nearly 4000 square feet of living area. Truly a great entertainer's floor plan. This one has all the formals...dining, family, and living rooms. Gourmet kitchen with double Thermador ovens and venting system, six burner cook top with griddle, Electrolux refrigerator, tile counters, warmer drawer, and dual sinks. Great sized rooms with walls of glass. Terrific step down wet bar overlooks the dining and living rooms. Enjoy the two sided flag stoned fireplace. The master suite is special...with resort styled bath and fabulous walk-in closets with custom shelving. All the other bedrooms are nice size and all have great closet space. Tile and wide plank wood floors through out. Crown moldings. Custom cabinetry. Dual pane windows. Recessed lighting. Custom wood window shutters. Magnificent private upstairs suite that plays as a separate bedroom. office, game room, or your imagination. Resort setting yard with solar heated pool, play area, covered patio, fruit trees galore, and tranquil canyon views. Two zoned A/C and heat. Spacious laundry room. Two car direct access garage and a private side gated drive. landlord will include monthly gardener, pool, and exterminator services. This home sits above the cul-de-sac. Located in the highly sought after and acclaimed Lanai School neighborhood. Home to be repainted before new tenant move in.