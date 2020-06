Amenities

garage recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace range

Beautiful gated turkney home on a quiet street, privately perched within the highly desirable scenic mulholland drive. Its proximity to the valley and the city make the location convenient and central. Single level home features beautiful high ceilings, airy and light with an open floor plan. Updated kitchen with top tier appliances, featuring Viking appliances and sub zero refrigerator. Private backyard with pool and spa... ideal home for entertaining.