Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This great family home is ready to move in. Located on the prime location of Encino. The entire house has been gorgeously remodeled and shows like a model!! The open floor plan boasting laminate floors throughout!! New recessed lighting!! The large open kitchen has newer cabinetry with soft closing hinges. Newer appliances and big island. New central air and heat. Laundry room with lots of cabinets. Walk in distance to Ventura Blvd and shoppings.