Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A beautiful craftsman style home for lease in the City of Los Angeles. This spacious home features a 3 bedroom, 1 bath, laundry unit, and the kitchen-family room area. It has its original hardwood floor, and has been freshly painted. With its unique character, it has many special touches that makes this home great for growing a family or even entertaining. This home has recently been remodeled .